Experienced Papa Johns Franchisee Opens Third Killer Burger

Cascade KB, led by Dave Edwards, recently opened its third Killer Burger unit. In addition to the new location in Bend, Oregon, there are plans to build ten units across the Pacific Northwest over the next five years.

Edwards and his team have deep restaurant industry expertise and are experienced restaurant franchisees. In addition to the Killer Burger locations, the team currently operates 25 Papa Johns stores. The Cascade KB group plans to operate a total of 13 locations across three states.

"The exceptional success we've experienced with our two Killer Burger units has reinforced our confidence in the Killer Burger brand," Edwards said. "Each opening has exceeded our expectations, and we're excited to bring this unique burger experience to new markets across the Pacific Northwest. Our expansion into Idaho and the surrounding regions represents a natural next step in our growth strategy, and we appreciate the support we've received from the Killer Burger team."

The new restaurant, located at 20789 NW Henry Avenue, Suite #180, opened on Aug. 18. The franchisee group also has plans to open units in Boise, Southern Idaho, and Northern Utah markets.

"We're proud to celebrate another successful opening with Dave Edwards and the Cascade KB team," said Adam Sanders, CEO at Killer Burger. "Their proven track record of operational excellence continues to deliver the ultimate burger experience to our guests, and the trust we've established with Dave and his team exhibits the kind of strategic growth partnership we value as we scale into new territories. We look forward to helping his team further execute against their multi-unit deal agreement to expand into Idaho and Utah in the coming years."