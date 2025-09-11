 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, September 2025

By: Kevin Behan

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#142, September 2, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Sixty-Three Countries Have Already Reached Peak Population

Why Every Company Now Needs a Chief Geopolitical Officer

Restaurant Profitability Has Taken a Hit Since the Pandemic

Share of the World’s Countries by Income (1987-2024)

New $250 Visa Fee Risks Deepening US Travel Slump

Brand Global News Section: Americana, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Cracker Barrel, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Domino’s, Papa John’s, TH International, Tim Horton’s

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: September 11th, 2025

