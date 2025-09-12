The Long Game: Building Staying Power in International Markets

Expanding internationally is an exciting milestone for any brand, but it’s also one that comes with a steep learning curve that requires ongoing commitment. While the initial fanfare of global growth is often loud, lasting success is much quieter. It’s rooted not in the flash of grand openings, but in the deliberate, disciplined steps taken long before a storefront goes up.

In my two decades leading development across a range of franchise systems, and in my current role of driving international development for Marco’s Pizza, I’ve seen how brands can grow too fast, chase the wrong markets, or underestimate the importance of adapting without losing identity. The brands that thrive abroad aren’t the ones with the loudest entry, but the ones that know how to listen, adapt, and commit. Here is how they do it:

Local partnerships first, market entry second

Too often, brands start with a country and then go hunting for a partner. But in truth, it should be the other way around. Building long-term success requires a partner-first mindset. A strong local operator with deep regional knowledge, cultural fluency, and operational experience will tell you more about a market’s potential than any research deck. They’ll help you avoid costly missteps, build credibility, and move faster with fewer surprises.

In the early stages, we’ve found it more effective to vet the partner first, then assess how viable the market is with their support. The right partner can compensate for gaps in your playbook, while the wrong one can turn a promising market into a cautionary tale.

Global brand, local relevance

You can’t copy and paste your domestic model abroad. Success in international markets depends on balancing brand consistency with regional customization. That doesn’t mean rewriting the brand; rather, understanding how your concept fits into a different cultural context.

Whether it’s menu adaptations, hours of operation, marketing tone, or service style, we’ve learned that thoughtful tweaks matter. It’s not about diluting the brand; it’s about showing respect. When consumers feel like a brand understands them, they respond with loyalty.

Patience is a strategy

International ventures often require a longer runway to yield measurable returns, with many brands seeing the most meaningful growth in years two and beyond. Brands that succeed are the ones that approach global expansion as a long-term investment. That means building supply chains from scratch, navigating regulatory hurdles, and adjusting expectations around timelines and margins.

Too many brands set aggressive KPIs tied to U.S.-based growth models, then pull back when goals aren’t met quickly. But building a reliable international operation takes time. Staying power comes from treating your early markets like foundational test beds, not instant profit centers.

Infrastructure before visibility

Many brands get excited about launching in flashy, headline-grabbing markets, but they forget that scalability depends on what happens behind the scenes. Before opening the first international location, ensure you have infrastructure that supports consistency with training systems, supply chain logistics, tech stack compatibility, and franchisee support teams that operate in-region or across time zones.

Scaling too soon without this backbone is a recipe for fractured operations and reputational damage. The brands that last build stability before they build visibility.

Know when to say no

Perhaps the hardest lesson in international development is restraint. Just because a market looks promising on paper, or someone wants to take your brand there, it doesn’t mean it’s the right move. Factors like political stability, ease of doing business, and long-term consumer trends all matter.

Staying power isn’t about how many pins you can drop on a map. It’s about how many of those pins turn into thriving businesses a decade later. Sometimes the smartest move is passing on a deal that doesn’t meet your strategic vision, no matter how tempting it seems in the moment.

International expansion is never a one-size-fits-all strategy. It’s a discipline that requires clarity, humility, and the willingness to play the long game. The brands that endure aren’t always the ones that expand fastest, but they’re the ones that expand smartest. In the end, staying power is built through intentionality in who you partner with, how you adapt, and the systems you build to support sustained success.

Gerardo Flores is the chief development officer with Marco’s Pizza.