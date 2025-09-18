Franchise Myths, Busted: What New Owners Get Wrong, and How to Get It Right

Becoming a first-time franchisee is an exciting milestone, but it can also come with a few misconceptions that, if not addressed early, can derail long-term success. As the chief operating officer at Lightbridge Academy, I’ve seen owners enter the system not fully understanding the relationship and roles between the franchisee and franchisor.

Franchising is a symbiotic model and works best when both parties understand their responsibilities and stay aligned. Here are three of the most common myths I’ve seen, and what new franchisees should understand to set themselves up for success from day one.

Myth #1: “The franchisor will do everything for me”

One of the most common misconceptions among new franchisees is the belief that the franchisor will handle every aspect of getting the business up and running. In reality, franchising is a partnership; while the franchisor provides the tools, systems, training, and ongoing support, it’s the franchisee who is responsible for executing on the ground.

Take site selection as an example. It’s not uncommon for a new franchisee to assume the franchisor will secure a location for them. But selecting a site is ultimately the franchisee’s responsibility. The franchisor will offer resources, such as access to real estate brokers, market research, and location criteria, but the legwork and decision-making rest with the owner.

This illustrates the balance between support and accountability: the franchisor is there to guide you on how to execute the training and model, not to do it for you. Understanding this dynamic early on sets the stage for a stronger, more productive, and positive relationship, and ultimately a more successful business.

Myth #2: “The franchisor can make exceptions for me”

Another common myth is that once you’re in the system, certain exceptions can be made to fit personal preferences or local circumstances. While this may seem harmless, making exceptions to established operational protocols can create inconsistencies that undermine the brand and impact the entire system. In a franchise network, brand standards matter.

Whether it’s program delivery, center design, or health and safety practices, every standard exists for a reason: to protect the integrity of the brand and ensure every customer has the same high-quality experience, no matter the location. When one franchisee strays from the system, it sets a precedent and opens the door to confusion or diminished trust. Decisions made by the franchisor are always with the broader franchise system in mind, not just one location. The most successful franchisees understand that adhering to brand standards is about preserving the integrity of the brand by establishing the same high quality and solid reputation that attracted them to the franchise in the first place.

Myth #3: “Once my location opens, everything else will fall into place”

Opening day is a major milestone, but it’s just the beginning, not the finish line. Some new franchisees assume that once their location is open and operating, the business will naturally run itself. In reality, long-term success requires a hands-on approach to understanding and driving both revenue and profitability.

Franchisees must stay closely connected to the financial drivers of their business while also cultivating a strong team that can establish a culture of care and trust in interactions with parents and staff. Hiring and retaining a great staff are among the most critical and most challenging parts of running a franchise. Even with tools and guidance from the franchisor, the day-to-day execution happens at each franchise location. For those looking to scale and open multiple locations, building and maintaining a strong team becomes even more essential. The franchises that thrive are led by owners who create a strong culture driven by their core values and maintain ongoing engagement and investment in their business.

Franchise success doesn’t come from following assumptions; it comes from a belief in the model, commitment to brand standards, and active engagement as the owner of the business. By embracing your role, understanding and tracking the key KPI’s necessary to achieve and maintain success requires ongoing engagement, but doing so sets the foundation for long-term growth. When franchisors and franchisees work in alignment, the pathway to success is more enjoyable, typically faster, and everyone benefits.

Joanne Sofia is the chief operating officer at Lightbridge Academy.