The Dhillon Group To Open K9 Resorts Unit in New York City

The Dhillon Group, a seasoned hospitality group, plans to open a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel location in Brooklyn at 295 Front Street in the Dumbo neighborhood in early 2026. It will be the first K9 Resorts location in New York City.

Having already seen success as area hotel operators, The Dhillon Group decided to invest in a growing sector of the hospitality industry: pet care. The continued success of K9 Resorts and the quality of its services and facilities cemented The Dhillon Group's interest in bringing the brand to the global business hub that is New York City. The group plans to open a total of 10 locations. The Brooklyn resort will be K9's first urban location. Led by Harry Sandhu, the resort will aim to be New York dogs' home away from home and one of the only area facilities with an outdoor area for play.

"K9 Resorts has built a reputation as the premier luxury brand in pet hospitality, and we believe it is uniquely positioned to thrive in New York City," Sandhu said. "This is a city where excellence is expected, and K9's dedication to quality and service makes it a perfect fit. We're confident that Brooklyn families will quickly embrace K9 Resorts as the trusted destination for their pets."

According to a survey conducted by Talker, 40% of dog owners surveyed worry about their dog's needs more than their own with 34% expressing concern that their dogs won't get the love they deserve when they aren't around.

"Partnering with the Dhillon Group comes at a pivotal time for our brand as we enter the vibrant Brooklyn market," said Jason Parker, co-founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. "K9 Resorts has always been committed to providing best-in-class care through quality assurance and individualized attention, and the Dhillon Group's passion for creating luxury hospitality experiences for both staff and clients aligns perfectly with our mission."