Partners To Introduce 4 Broken Yolk Café Units to Dallas-Fort Worth

Business partners J.P. Wu and John Zhang signed a four-unit deal to introduce four new Broken Yolk Cafe locations to the Dallas-Forth Worth (DFW) area. The deal includes the purchase of the franchise's existing restaurant in McKinney, Texas.

With decades of combined experience spanning military service, Wall Street, and global supply chain operations, both Zhang and Wu share a readiness to take on a new challenge. Their commitment to community and people-first nature made the hospitality space a standout investment decision. After their own dining experience at McKinney's Broken Yolk Cafe, the two were immediately taken in by the brand's "Brunch on the Sunnyside" mantra, coastal vibes, and laid-back atmosphere.

"Broken Yolk Cafe caught our attention when we visited their store in McKinney, Texas. A closer look at the concept showcased its commitment to quality and an exceptional franchise culture," Wu said. "We met BYC's founder, John Gelastopoulos, who is an inspiration and a great source of information and expertise on how to run a successful restaurant chain. What stood out above all else is how Broken Yolk's franchise model is entirely geared toward helping its franchisees succeed."

Broken Yolk Cafe's franchise opportunity has now taken root in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas; bringing it to a system-wide total of 41 locations. As the brand continues to break east from its Southern California beginnings, Zhang and Wu are eager for the chance to introduce locals to the flavors and hospitality that have made Broken Yolk Cafe an award-winning experience for nearly 50 years.

"The coming locations will continue to target suburban cities in North DFW, given the tremendous population growth and business expansion the area has seen in recent years," Zhang said. "With more and more families calling those neighborhoods home, J.P. and I are eager to make Broken Yolk Cafe their go-to spot for the best breakfast and brunch around."