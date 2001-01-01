Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

With more than 230 active locations and over 55 years of experience, Mr. Rooter® provides a variety of residential and commercial plumbing services as a nationally recognized industry leader. Mr. Rooter is proud to be a part of Neighborly®, the world’s largest home services franchisor. Whether converting an existing plumbing business or starting a new one, franchise owners looking to be their own boss have the support and resources to pursue their dream of business ownership in a growing industry.

Why Choose Mr. Rooter?

No Industry Experience Required

Recession-Resilient Model

ProTradeNet® Discounts & Rebates

Award-Winning Recognition

Veteran Discounts

How We Support You