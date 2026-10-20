Franchisees Launch 3rd Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Location

Jennifer and Kenny Ashcraft recently opened their third Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Alabama. The latest location is at 143 Stadium Way, Suite 350 (by I-565), Madison. It's in the Town Madison district.

The husband-and-wife duo also owns and operates the Huntsville shop as well as another Madison location on John Henry Way. They won the Capriotti's Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of the Year in 2025, and recently, Jennifer was named an International Franchise Association Franchise of the Year 2026.

"We are thrilled to open our third Capriotti's, connecting more of our neighbors and community members with our extraordinary sandwiches,” Jennifer Ashcraft said. “With Alabama being our home, we are incredibly proud to grow here and share what makes the brand so special with our handcrafted subs that are made with the best ingredients and served with exceptional service. This combination brings guests back time and again, and we look forward to welcoming loyal fans and new visitors to our latest shop in Town Madison.”

Prior to joining the iconic sandwich brand, Jennifer Ashcraft spent her career in human resources and corporate leadership while Kenny dedicated his time to a franchise business. With Capriotti's, their two sons are also involved, making it a true family business.