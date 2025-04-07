How have you cultivated a productive relationship with your franchisor? Any tips for effective communication and negotiation?

Owning a franchise business is a joint venture with shared success. What is good for the franchisee is good for the franchisor. While franchisees have a certain amount of independence to run their business on a daily basis, it is also important they communicate and collaborate with the corporate office.

Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant owners for their advice on how to cultivate relationships with the franchisor. Most emphasized having clear lines of communication and taking steps to share in the mutual success for both parties. That often involves following a proven operating system, utilizing the provided resources, and relying on the support from the franchisor.

Some of the most successful people in business also realize they don’t have all the answers and are always looking to improve. We asked several multi-unit restaurant operators about what they are trying to do better. The question received a wide range of responses from improving operations, to managing employees, to utilizing social media to enhance their business. Read below to see how a few multi-unit franchisees across the restaurant industry are trying to improve each day.

Jamie Stapleton

Company: iHeartCoffee, LLC

Brands: 8 Scooter’s Coffee

Years in Franchising: 5

From the moment you become a franchisee, it’s important to recognize that success is a shared effort. When the franchisee succeeds, so does the franchisor, and vice versa. Over the past five years as a Scooter’s Coffee franchise owner, I’ve dedicated myself to supporting the brand’s growth and success. I look for opportunities to contribute, whether it’s offering advice to other owners or establishing a clear line of communication with corporate.

Julie Roettger

Company: Northcott Hospitality

Brands: 18 Perkins, 2 Houlihan’s

Years in Franchising: 23

The best way to have a productive relationship is to be open and honest. Tell them any needs or issues you are having but also support their direction as well. Be a true partner with them in the business. Once this is completed, most are more willing to negotiate a solution that works for both the franchisee and the franchisor.

Patrick Shannon

Company: Milan Pizza

Brands: 7 Hungry Howie’s

Years in Franchising: 29

Regular check-ins and open communication are essential. What I love about franchising with Hungry Howie’s is that it provides a proven system. You follow the standards, utilize the resources, and share ideas. That’s key to success. I think it’s important to stay connected to not only the franchisor but other franchisees. That’s been instrumental in my growth.

Micah Sharpe

Company: Fresh Management

Brands: 11 Penn Station East Coast Subs

Years in Franchising: 2

I have a very productive relationship with my franchisor which I believe has been critical in my success. I currently collaborate with Penn Station East Coast Subs on the Franchise Advisory Council as well as the Tech Committee. This allows me to be on the front end of system updates as well as provide feedback and learn about future advancements prior to their roll outs. This is also a great way to get to know and build relationships with the team at the corporate office.

Eric Sutterfield

Company: Tycor Management

Brands: 11 Beans & Brews Coffeehouse

Years in Franchising: 20

For more than 20 years, we’ve built a trusted relationship with Beans & Brews Coffeehouse by fully utilizing their franchise model. Corporate provides the blueprint—menu, operations, and processes—and we execute it while adding our own personal touch in how we run our stores and build our culture.

Open communication is key. We stay engaged through town hall meetings and regular updates with our franchisor. We don’t resist change; instead, we trust that Beans & Brews has done the research to set us up for success. This partnership has been strong since day one because we respect the system, the blueprint they provide, and execute it effectively.

Nathan Laslow

Company: Paisan Pizza

Brands: 3 Donatos

Years in Franchising: 14It is about accountability and believing that both the franchisee and franchisor are holding up their end. We are honest, both about ourselves and what we can improve upon and with our franchisor where things can improve. The great thing about Donatos is that we feel heard when we provide feedback, and that honest feedback is sought out.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What is one thing you are looking to do better?

Optimizing the customer experience is something that we're constantly trying to improve, and it can be a never-ending battle. You can always be better. We want to exceed customer expectations, and that can come through friendly employees, clean restaurants, and providing fast, accurate service.

-Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly

Balancing accountability with support to ensure employees are held responsible for their performance while feeling motivated and valued.

-James Brajdic, President, Customer Maniacs and Green Bay A Dub, 13 A&W

Understand how I can best support each company and get creative on ways to continue to grow our real estate portfolio.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, DYNE Hospitality Group, 117 Tropical Smoothie Cafes

Operations have fallen below my standard. That’s largely driven by crew-level turnover and a hyper-competitive labor environment. We’re trying to improve our crew experience to increase retention and improve the guest experience.

-Bryce Bares, Franchise Owner, QSR Services, 30 Dunkin’, 1 Baskin-Robbins

Social media management is an area where I can improve. It's a powerful tool, and I recognize the potential it has to enhance customer engagement and brand awareness.

-Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco's Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

I want to be a strong advocate for the financial and career success that the restaurant industry can offer. It's a great field with endless growth opportunities.

-Keith Johnson, COO/Franchisee, Amazing Food Concepts, 20 Qdoba Mexican Eats, 15 Captain D's, 1 Epic Wings

Managing time with my family.

-Nadeem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 207 Papa Johns

Focus on the details. I tend to try to do too many things at once and can miss the fine print. I've improved as my role has evolved, but there's still room to grow.

-Alex Carney, Vice President, TR Hospitality Group (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers) and High Plains Brew (7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee), 10 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (11 in August), 3 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee