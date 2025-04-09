International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for April
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your April look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Captain D’s First UK Location Set To Open in London This Summer
Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken Expand Global Footprint into Europe with 900 Planned Units
JINYA Ramen Bar Opens Second Calgary Location
McDonald's Opens a Global Capacity Center in India
Razzamataz Theatre Schools Expands to Ireland
School of Rock Expands International Footprint with Master Franchise Agreement in Germany
Slim Chickens Expands with Wembley Opening
Published: April 9th, 2025
