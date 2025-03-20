Q&A with Ideal Siding Franchisee Rochelle Hendricks

Name: Rochelle Hendricks

Title: Owner

Brands: Ideal Siding

Units: 4

Years in Franchising: 2 ½

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I wanted to be in business for myself but not by myself. Ideal Siding stood out because they handle the digital marketing and lead generation, allowing me to focus on operations, customer service, and team management. This level of support made franchising with a service brand the ideal choice for me—it provides the freedom of ownership with the backing of a strong, established system.

How did you choose the home services sector and Ideal Siding?

Home improvement and design naturally call for a creative touch, yet the siding industry has traditionally been dominated by men. Function was the primary focus in the past, but design and aesthetics play a much bigger role today. This shift has created exciting opportunities for women to make their mark in exterior home design. Ideal Siding’s approach to combining function with beauty resonated with me, and I saw it as the perfect way to build a business in a growing and evolving industry.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

Franchising with a service brand requires a mix of leadership, organization, and relationship-building skills. Since the marketing and branding are handled by the franchisor, my focus is on operations - managing teams, ensuring quality service, and providing a great customer experience. Strong communication and networking abilities are also key, as building relationships with homeowners, contractors, and local businesses helps drive long-term success.

How has Ideal Siding given you and other women in the system an opportunity to thrive as business owners?

Ideal Siding provides a structured system that allows women to thrive, even in a male-dominated industry. The increasing emphasis on design and curb appeal has created a space where women’s perspectives and creativity are valued more than ever. With the franchise handling key marketing aspects, women can focus on running the business, building client relationships, and leveraging their strengths in aesthetics and project management.

How do you balance your responsibilities as a multi-unit franchise owner along with those in your personal life?

Balancing business ownership with personal life is always a challenge, but over the years, I’ve built a strong network of business owners, contractors, and professionals who have been invaluable in helping me staff my business with the best people. This network allows me to delegate effectively, ensuring the business runs smoothly while also making time for my personal life. Clear priorities, strong systems, and trusting the right people are key to maintaining this balance.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

One of the biggest advantages of partnering with Ideal Siding is that they handle all the online marketing, including social media and digital advertising. This allows me to focus on local engagement and relationship-building, which has been instrumental in growing the business. Some of the most effective strategies I use include:

Referrals and networking: Leveraging my existing network to connect with homeowners and industry professionals.

Community involvement: Sponsoring local events and partnering with realtors, boutique builders, and home improvement professionals.

Showcasing completed projects: Using before-and-after transformations to highlight our quality of work.

What are some keys to being able to operate Ideal Siding franchises throughout several different locations?

Operating multiple locations successfully comes down to having strong processes in place and surrounding yourself with the right people. Some key strategies include:

Leveraging my network: Tapping into my connections to find top talent and trusted contractors.

Consistent quality control: Ensuring every team follows the same high standards of service.

Empowering leadership: Creating and maintaining strong partnerships and hiring and training great managers to oversee daily operations.

Using technology to stay efficient: Relying on project management software and CRM tools to streamline operations.

What would you recommend to any woman who is considering franchise ownership?

For any woman considering franchise ownership, I would say go for it! Find a brand that aligns with your strengths and values, and don’t be afraid to step into an industry where women are underrepresented. Be sure to choose a franchise with strong support. It is important to build a strong network. The relationships I’ve developed over the years have been critical in growing my business. Trust your instincts and stay confident. My experience has been that the home improvement industry is evolving, and there’s never been a better time for women to make an impact.