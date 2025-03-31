Study: Gen Z Hit Hard by Inflation

Gen Z is the most burdened by inflation with 46% saying it's holding them back more than their income, debt, or housing costs, according to WalletHub's Generational Finances Survey.

"Youth and inexperience have a lot to do with this as young people have never really seen serious inflation before, but a general lack of financial literacy is playing a big role too," said John Kiernan, WalletHub editor. "More than one in four Gen Zers are not confident in their financial knowledge and skills, and two-thirds of them think putting money in a savings account is a better investment than buying stocks. We really need to make financial literacy a required part of the curriculum so that young people can hit the ground running when they enter the workforce. Right now, they're on their heels."

WalletHub's survey asked about everything from how people feel about homeownership and where they get their financial advice to whether they maintain a monthly budget and how confident they are in their financial knowledge and skills.

Key findings