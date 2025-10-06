Survey: Chicken Gains Popularity Among QSR Customers
Nearly 40% of money spent at quick-service restaurants goes to chicken, according to Numerator's new report, Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner: Unpacking Poultry's Momentum with Health-Focused Guests.
Numerator tracks purchase data and surveys verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. The new report examines chicken's growth in QSRs and how new "chicken increasers" are driving chicken share growth at nontraditional chains.
Key findings include:
- 37% of total QSR food spend goes to chicken (+2 points vs. two years ago).
- Nontraditional chicken restaurants have gained in QSR chicken spend (+1.5 points vs. one year ago).
- Raising Canes (+1.6 points), Chipotle (+0.5 points), and McDonald's (+0.5 points) have gained the most share of QSR chicken spend while Chick-fil-A (-2.5 points), Popeyes (-0.7 points), and Burger King (-0.5 points) have lost the most share.
- Guests who increased their QSR chicken consumption over the last 52 weeks ending 7/20/2025 (chicken increasers) are 24% more likely to say they are physically fit, 17% more likely to say they watch their diet, 10% more likely to say they review nutrition labels, 9% more likely to say they are very concerned with eating healthy, and 8% more likely to say they are very active in managing their health, compared to steady QSR chicken guests.
- Chicken increasers also spend more than average on healthier QSR options. They are 36% more likely to purchase Asian salad, 21% more likely to purchase Caesar salad, 19% more likely to purchase Mexican bowls, and 15% more likely to purchase soup entrees.
- 66% of chicken increasers say they eat QSR chicken items instead of cooking.
- 63% of chicken increasers say it is possible to eat healthy at QSRs, and 63% view chicken as a healthier QSR option.
- 36% of chicken increasers said chicken presence on a menu meaningfully influences their restaurant choice.
- Chicken increasers said their favorite things about QSR chicken items are the taste (43%), convenience (37%), and affordability/value (32%).
- Chicken increasers' top purchase decision drivers are the chicken format (64%), relative price (55%), healthiness of the chicken item (53%), and amount of protein (52%).
