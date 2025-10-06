Survey: Chicken Gains Popularity Among QSR Customers

Nearly 40% of money spent at quick-service restaurants goes to chicken, according to Numerator's new report, Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner: Unpacking Poultry's Momentum with Health-Focused Guests.

Numerator tracks purchase data and surveys verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. The new report examines chicken's growth in QSRs and how new "chicken increasers" are driving chicken share growth at nontraditional chains.

Key findings include: