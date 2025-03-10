What are your 2025 growth plans/expectations (units, sales, customers, etc.)?

With rosy predictions for overall franchising growth in 2025, we asked multi-unit restaurant franchisees about their individual growth plans. First, a few highlights from the 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook from the IFA and FRANdata:

Franchise establishments will increase by more than 20,000 units, or 2.5%, to 851,000 total units in 2025.

Total franchise output is projected to exceed $936.4 billion in 2025, increasing 4.4% from $896.9 billion in 2024. Franchise GDP will increase at a pace of 5% to $578 billion.

Franchising is expected to add approximately 210,000 jobs, growing at a rate of 2.4%, bringing franchising employment to more than 9 million jobs.

ISAAC MONTOYA

Brands: 5 Cheba Hut, with plans for 9 by year-end

Company: CEO, WAHi Brands, Inc.

Years in franchising: 12

For 2025, our focus is on strategic growth and operational excellence across our Cheba Hut territories. We currently own and operate five locations, with two more under construction and multiple sites under negotiation. By the end of the year, we expect to have nine open and actively serving our communities.

From a sales and customer perspective, we are aiming for strong year-over-year growth by enhancing the guest experience, optimizing operations, and continuing to build brand awareness in our markets. Our goal is to see 12% YOY growth across all our units. With each new opening, we anticipate a significant increase in customer reach and overall revenue, further solidifying Cheba Hut’s presence in our territories.

Beyond expansion, we are committed to investing in our teams and infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability. This means refining our training programs, strengthening leadership, and leveraging data-driven strategies to maximize efficiency, marketing efforts, and profitability. 2025 is set to be a big year, and we’re excited to bring more people into the Cheba Hut culture while delivering the high-quality food and vibe our customers love.

WES SWANEY

Brands: Previously had 7 Little Caesars, now developing 8 PayMore locations with 3 open

Company: The Electronics Agency, LLC

Years in franchising: 9 as franchisee (I also was involved with Little Caesars for over 35 years, managing and operating locations.)

Our 2025 growth plans include a third PayMore location, opened already in Riverton, Utah. We are currently in negotiations for stores 4 and 5, which we intend on opening in 60 and 120 days. Opening a sixth location by year-end would be another goal. Our growth agreement is for two locations a year for four years. We intend to be a full year ahead by summer. Our focus will be bringing attention to the brand in our market, the state of Utah, and being a positive ambassador of the brand.

CAROLYN & LINDSAY LEVERETT

Brands: 3 Sunny Street Café

Years in franchising: 2

As we head into 2025, our focus remains on growth, both in sales and in the local communities we serve. We’re always looking for ways to enhance our guest experience, increase restaurant traffic, and strengthen our connections with our North Texas neighbors. We currently have three cafes and are excited about the potential of adding another location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, possibly in Grapevine.

Beyond expansion, we’re committed to deepening our roots in our existing locations. This means continuing to provide the brand’s welcoming, sunny-side up hospitality that keeps our loyal guests coming back, while also finding new ways to support the local communities that support us. Whether through local partnerships, community events, or simply serving up the best Fancy Pancakes in town, we believe growth is beyond just numbers. The impact we have on the community is essential as well. Sunny Street Café has been the perfect fit for our family, and we’re excited for what the future holds as we continue to share our Bright Spot experience with more guests.

BRIAN & KERI LEACHMAN

Company: Franchisees, Keri Leachman CEO, Brian Leachman CFO

Brands: 7 Smoothie King, signed up for 3 Salata

Years in franchising: 6

We currently have 7 Smoothie King locations open and 3 more to open in 2025 and early 2026. We hope to have 2 Salata locations opened in 2025, with more to open in 2026. Even though we have signed for only 3, if things go as expected we would love to develop the entire South Carolina market with more locations.

MARK MAY

Brands: 4 Angry Crab Shack

Years in franchising: 5

Our plan is to concentrate on increasing sales at our existing locations while evaluating opportunities in new markets. We estimate same store sales growth at 15% and expect to open two new locations.

JEFF CHEW

Brands: 2 Pizza Factory (Janesville & Susanville, CA)

Company: Franchisee, Pizza Factory

Years in franchising: 35

While I’m not aiming to open any new locations, my focus in 2025 remains on supporting the Pizza Factory brand and the next generation of franchisees. Having been part of this family since 1990, I’ve seen the brand evolve, and I take pride in mentoring new owners, sharing what I’ve learned, and helping them navigate the challenges and milestones of running a business. Pizza Factory has always been about strong community connections, and that’s something I continue to prioritize—whether it’s through supporting local initiatives or ensuring our restaurants remain a place where people feel at home.

JOSEPH DEMAIORIBUS

Brands: 2 Cheba Hut

Company: Franchisee, Cheba Hut

Years in franchising: 5

My growth plans in 2025 are heavily focused on opening my third location in the Austin, Texas market. We recently locked in a lease in a very exciting South Austin location, which I expect will be my busiest location yet. We’ve taken our Central Austin location from averaging just over $10k/week when we opened in 2020 to averaging near $40k here in 2025. Our Leander, Texas location opened strong at $56k despite projecting only around $40k, and we were fortunate to be able to retain the majority of those sales throughout the first calendar year. I definitely expect the third location we are working on to be even stronger than the second and am excited to hit the ground running with that!

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place?

Exit strategy. What’s that? I’m building this to create generational financial freedom. I have three kids, and I hope they will want to carry the torch and continue our legacy.

—Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 10 Dunkin’, 4 Sonic Drive-In, 4 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jersey Mike’s Subs

I’m not sure I’ll ever exit franchising entirely, but I can envision pairing off, restructuring, or recapitalizing existing assets to diversify into other opportunities.

—Bryce Bares, Franchise Owner, QSR Services LLC, 30 Dunkin’, 1 Baskin-Robbins

There is no short-term plan to sell the business. If we sold, the long-term plan would likely be to a private equity firm or another franchisee once we’ve scaled to a level that maximizes valuation. For now, the focus is on sustainable growth to build a business that’s both scalable and attractive to potential buyers.

—Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco’s Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

My exit strategy involves selling stores back to the dedicated employees who supported me and contributed to the success of the business, ensuring a smooth transition and a legacy of care and commitment.

—James Brajdic, President, Customer Maniacs & Green Bay A Dub, 13 A&W

I expect to stay in business for many more years and don’t have an exit plan at this point. Many of my stores are located in shopping malls, and they operate with 10-year contracts. I would love to eventually pass the business on to my sons at some point.

—Yousuf Nabi, Owner & CEO, Gotham IP Inc., 10 Mrs. Fields, 10 Sbarro, 4 TCBY

We just started last year. My hope is that our business continues to grow and is around for a long time to come.

—Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly

We are long-term investors. While I hope my family will want to run the business in the future, it’s not a requirement. My daughter is only 2 years old, so it’s probably a bit too early for succession planning.

—Mike James, Founder, Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonic Drive-In, 20 Zaxby’s, 3 Take 5 Oil Changes, and a 53-unit development agreement with 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee

To be determined. I am new to franchise ownership and just starting the process, so I’m not sure when I want to leave. I’ve been fortunate enough to be in a career I enjoy immensely, and I’m having fun enjoying the journey.

—Keith Johnson III, COO/Franchisee, Amazing Food Concepts. 20 Qdoba Mexican Eats, 15 Captain D’s, 1 Epic Wings

Right now, we are in a good position to keep growing and leveraging our platform as much as possible.

—Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger