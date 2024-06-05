Amazing Food Concepts Signs 26-Unit Captain D's Deal

Experienced multi-brand franchisees Keith Johnson and Kevin Davis with Amazing Food Concepts signed a 26-store development agreement to bring Captain D's restaurants to St. Louis, Indianapolis, and North Carolina over the next several years. The business partners also acquired and currently operate 15 Captain D's units in the St. Louis-area and Illinois.

"We are pleased to welcome Keith and Kevin to the Captain D's team. They have a proven history of success across their prior endeavors and are sure to be an asset to our brand as we grow throughout new and existing markets," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "Our partnership with the duo marks a tremendous milestone for the brand as our largest development agreement to date. From day one, it was clear Keith and Kevin have a real passion for the brand, and we are confident Captain D's flexible prototypes and quality seafood offerings will be a wonderful addition to their portfolios."

Johnson and Davis are seasoned multi-unit operators with more than 40 years of restaurant experience. Between them, they have opened more than 200 fast-food restaurants, including Dunkin' Donuts, Papa Johns, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Subway, and Qdoba.

"Captain D's has been a leader in the fast casual seafood space for over 50 years. Throughout our meetings with Captain D's leadership team, it was evident that not only does the brand have a well-established and rich history, but it also has a strong culture that we felt would complement our organization's growth," Johnson said. "We are confident that our franchise development experience coupled with Captain D's industry leadership will continue to build on the brand's reputation of providing exceptional service and high-quality seafood to customers nationwide."