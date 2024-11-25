Beazer Awarded 2 AtWork Territories

Mike Beazer agreed to operate AtWork staffing franchises in Bentonville and Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bentonville location will open early next year and mark AtWork's first location in the state.

Beazer comes from a background in engineering and most recently worked for a major aircraft manufacturer. Although his expertise was in engineering, he also held positions where he was responsible for implementing and executing hiring and recruitment strategies, which exposed him to the staffing industry.

"AtWork is a natural fit for achieving my goal in becoming a local business owner," Beazer said. "I have always had a passion for supporting people in their careers, and this business model will allow me to do so all while having a major impact on my local community. My investment into these communities is a promise that AtWork will serve as a reliable, go-to resource for job seekers and growing businesses alike."

Beazer and his family recently relocated from Washington to Arkansas and have family in the area. "These territories already feel like home and are saturated with universities, manufacturers, suppliers and other major industries," he said. "AtWork is well positioned to connect the dots between these types of businesses with the most qualified candidates."

For more than three decades, AtWork's mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With nearly 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 40,000 individuals to work each year.

"We are proud to grow our presence into a new state," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork. "AtWork will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper, and communities flourish. Mike is the perfect partner to champion our mission and be a servant leader in his local community."