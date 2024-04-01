Boston Franchisees To Open 3 Pure Glow Units

Sarah and Ross Fairbanks plan to open three Pure Glow locations in the Boston area. The first location of the tanning franchise will be in the Chestnut Hill area and is expected to open in the fall. Two additional locations are planned for the South Shore of Boston in the coming years.

Sarah Fairbanks is no stranger to the beauty industry, having worked at Johnson & Johnson for Neutrogena Sun Care. After taking time off to raise her children, she turned to franchising as the next phase of their family's entrepreneurial endeavors. The Fairbanks family are lifelong entrepreneurs as Ross, along with his father and brother, founded and sold two facility energy management companies to private equity.

"We knew we wanted to get into the franchising space, and we wanted a brand that really spoke to us and was different from what's constantly seen in the market," said Sarah Fairbanks. "What attracted us to Pure Glow is the focus on skin health and delivering an upscale experience to customers.

Since Pure Glow's capital raise in 2023, it's been focused on expanding its presence outside and within the Boston Metro area. This summer, Pure Glow's flagship studio will be opening at Seaport Commons

"Since the beginning of this year, we've seen amazing demand and growth within our current locations in Back Bay and Wellesley," said Lauren Rampello Becotte, founder of Pure Glow. "The Seaport opening this summer and future Chestnut Hill studio will be welcome news to the number of local clients who are asking for more Pure Glow studios closer to where they live and work."