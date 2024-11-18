Challenge the Pros: Jordan Wilson discusses recruiting multi-unit franchisees

“How do you identify, target, and recruit multi-unit franchisees to your brand?”

Jordan Wilson

Senior Vice President, Franchise Development

Authority Brands

At Authority Brands, we excel in recruiting and supporting multi-unit franchise owners. Entrepreneurs, whether looking to convert or expand their existing businesses with new franchise brands, are drawn to us because of our successful track record. Many see the value in joining a family of industry-leading home service franchises like ours as we offer a road map that can help them achieve success that features standardized processes, marketing strategies, and operational guidelines. We pride ourselves on our flexible and gradual growth approach, encouraging smart scaling so franchisees can expand at their own pace. We also offer additional territory discounts for those who choose to further expand down the line.

Many of our leads come from company conversions as these business owners seek help to scale or manage large territories. While some owners initially want to purchase several territories at once, we recommend starting with one to three, so they are in a better position to build a strong foundation. Some of our trade brands, like Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, and Mister Sparky, offer conversion programs with incentives. These can include deferred franchise fees for five years and potential fee forgiveness based on business performance. Participating franchisees may also be eligible to receive credits and discounts on vehicle wraps, marketing materials, uniforms, and signage to help get their businesses up and running.

We also recruit from within our existing franchise owner network, where multi-unit and multi-brand ownership is common. Many of our franchisees recognize the benefits of operating sister brands under the Authority Brands umbrella as a significant number operate three or more trade concepts. This approach has the potential to create synergies between brands, expand customer bases, share leads, and maximize referrals, all aimed at increasing revenue. Being part of a franchise also provides owners with a large network of like-minded individuals. We regularly host town hall meetings and events, both virtual and in person, where franchise owners can learn from successful multi-unit operators and replicate shared best practices in their own businesses. By encouraging and facilitating open dialogue, franchisees stay attuned to expansion strategies, which we believe is a key reason they continue growing with us. Additionally, we offer consistent comprehensive training, advanced technology, and safety protocols across our 16 franchise brands. This uniformity brings familiarity to franchise owners, assuring them of the extensive resources and unwavering support available to help them succeed.