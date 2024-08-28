First Pokeworks Employee Becomes Multi-Unit Franchisee

Lelin Kandel, Pokeworks's first-ever employee, is one of the brand's newest multi-unit franchisees. Kandel is teaming up with current franchisee Rong Cong and entrepreneurs Nijjwol Lamsal and Roshan Gauchan to open seven locations in Boston over the next four years.

Kandel started his career with Pokeworks in 2015 as the general manager of the brand's first location and eventually moved his way up to serve as the senior operations manager.

"I've had an incredible experience working with the Pokeworks brand and have witnessed firsthand their commitment to supporting franchisees and ensuring their individual success," Kandel said. "I'm thrilled to begin my new venture with the brand as a franchisee and know that the thoughtful systems and operations in place will help ensure Cong, Lamsal, Gauchan and my own expansion efforts are as seamless as possible. Being from Boston myself, I've seen the warm reception the current locations have received, and I'm thrilled to be a part of introducing Pokeworks to new neighborhoods throughout the city."

With a background in business and engineering and his role as a current Pokeworks franchisee, Cong makes the perfect partner to help tackle the Boston development. Since learning of the Pokeworks franchise opportunity in 2017, he has gone on to open four franchised locations and managed eight.

"Pokeworks's high-quality products and limitless combinations set them apart in the booming healthy dining industry and will heavily appeal to Bostonians," Cong said. "Boston is a young and vibrant city full of active and motivated people who need a healthy diet without sacrificing the fulfillment that only a satisfying meal can bring. We believe people with healthy and active lifestyles crave what Pokeworks offers, and we can't wait to meet that demand."

Lamsal and Gauchan both have impressive backgrounds in tech, and the pair's expertise in real estate and entrepreneurship will contribute to the expansion and success of Pokeworks throughout Greater Boston.

"Witnessing Pokeworks's meteoric rise from its early days to its current status as a powerhouse brand is truly inspiring," Lamsal said. "It's an honor to be part of their growth journey, and we look forward to introducing their delicious menu to hungry patrons throughout the area."

With five locations already located throughout the Greater Boston area, the brand is poised to expand within Massachusetts.

"We're ecstatic to be growing our presence in Boston," said Peter Yang, co-founder and chief development officer of Pokeworks. "The response that we've received from the communities we currently serve has been incredible. Rong and Lelin's business acumen and passion for the Pokeworks brand makes them the perfect duo to help us continue to introduce the concept to new guests and communities. Having Lelin begin as the GM of our first ever location and now becoming our newest multi-unit franchisee is deeply meaningful and fulfilling to me. It's a true testament to his trust in the Pokeworks brand and his dedication to the mission."