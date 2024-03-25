 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, March 2024
By: Eddy Goldberg | 221 Reads |

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#104, March 19, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Regulate AI? How the U.S., EU and China Are Going About It

Inflation Projections by Country, 2024

Global Fuel Prices Are Surging With Supply Risks Ahead

Mapping Population Growth by Region (1900–2050)

KFC Surpasses 30,000 Restaurants Globally

Why McDonald’s Is Winning Over French Villages

Why Firms Are Bringing Their Manufacturing Back Home (to the UK)

Sporting Goods Industry Trends for 2024

Brand Global News: Jollibees, Haidilao, KFC, McDonald’s

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: March 25th, 2024

