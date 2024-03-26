International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for March
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your March look at global franchise deals, trends, and opportunities.
Always Best Care Expands in Alberta, Canada
Anytime Fitness Announces Master Franchisee for the United Arab Emirates
Chick-fil-A To Open 3 Restaurants in Alberta in 2024; Up to 20 Plannned
Gotcha Covered Opens New Center in Alberta, Canada
KFC Reaches 30,000 Restaurants with Opening in Rome, Italy
Marco’s Pizza Signs Master Franchisee for 50 Units in Mexico City Over 10 Years
PayMore Stores Inks 1st International Deal: 5 Units in Toronto, Canada
Ulta To Expand into Mexico in 2025
Starbucks Lays Off Thousands in the Middle East in Response to Gaza Boycotts
Citigroup Looks To Deepen Ties with Middle East’s Richest Families
Mapped: The Industry Hiring the Most People In Every Country
The Future of Generative AI: 6 Predictions Everyone Should Know About
Survey: The Top 5 Retail Use Cases for AI
