International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for March

By: Eddy Goldberg

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your March look at global franchise deals, trends, and opportunities.

Always Best Care Expands in Alberta, Canada

Anytime Fitness Announces Master Franchisee for the United Arab Emirates

Chick-fil-A To Open 3 Restaurants in Alberta in 2024; Up to 20 Plannned

Gotcha Covered Opens New Center in Alberta, Canada

KFC Reaches 30,000 Restaurants with Opening in Rome, Italy

Marco’s Pizza Signs Master Franchisee for 50 Units in Mexico City Over 10 Years

PayMore Stores Inks 1st International Deal: 5 Units in Toronto, Canada

Ulta To Expand into Mexico in 2025

Starbucks Lays Off Thousands in the Middle East in Response to Gaza Boycotts

Citigroup Looks To Deepen Ties with Middle East’s Richest Families

Mapped: The Industry Hiring the Most People In Every Country

The Future of Generative AI: 6 Predictions Everyone Should Know About

Survey: The Top 5 Retail Use Cases for AI

