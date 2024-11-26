 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, November 2024

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#121, November 12, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Top 10 Countries by Value of All Their Natural Resources

Economically Complex, Highly Productive

Inside Wynn Resorts’ $3.9 Billion Gamble on the UAE

Brand Global News Section: Jolibee, Starbucks, Wendy’s, and Wingstop

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

