Husband and Wife To Expand Toastique

Scott and Laura Seabloom, a husband-and-wife duo, signed a three-unit deal to open Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar concept, in Wayzata, Minnesota. The first location, which will open at the end of the fall, will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options as well as soft serve vegan ice cream with Taiyaki ice cream cones.

"We always would tell ourselves and our two sons that 'If you're going to own something, you better believe in it,'" says Scott Seabloom, co-franchisee and co-owner of Toastique Wayzata. "Laura and I looked into other franchise opportunities, but Toastique attracted our family because making elevated toasts, smoothies, and smoothie bowls was already second nature to us inside our home. Nutrition is medicine, and we're so excited to serve these quality and beautiful menu items to our community. From the beginning, we had our heart set on the Lake Minnetonka area due to its small-town nature and community feel, so when this location in Wayzata became available, we knew that a Toastique would perfectly enhance the Promenade, surrounding Lake Minnetonka communities, and greater West Metro."

Laura Seabloom's background is in health and wellness. She has taught yoga and has a master's degree in holistic health. Scott Seabloom's background in retail technology brings a strong foundation from the corporate world. Together, they have a passion for living healthy lifestyles and eating accessible and responsibly sourced dishes.

The duo had talked about starting a business for the past 15 years. In 2023, Scott saw Toastique on QSR Magazine’s website and was instantly gravitated toward the made-from-scratch menu that matched their lifestyle. With a 3-unit deal signed, the Seablooms look to make Toastique a part of the Wayzata and the greater Twin Cities community for years to come.