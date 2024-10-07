IFA Endorses Congressional Candidates Ahead of Election

The International Franchise Association endorsed nine bipartisan candidates ahead of the November election, applauding their leadership on pro-business policies supporting America's locally owned franchise small businesses. Each was named a "Friend of Franchising," and IFA endorsed candidates running for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives following monthly endorsements earlier this year.

"These candidates have shown their leadership on issues supporting America's 800,000 local franchised businesses," said Michael Layman, IFA senior vice president of government relations and public affairs. "We need more leaders like these in Congress who will prioritize protecting local entrepreneurs and all the good they do in the communities around them. Support for small business crosses party lines, and we are proud to support anyone who stands for franchising."

Below is the full list of endorsements ahead of the November general election:

Candidates for U.S. Senate

Former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah

Tim Sheehy, R-Mont.

Candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-La.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas

In addition to the these states, IFA has endorsed candidates in their primary elections in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia, this year.