Q&A with Multi-Brand Franchisee Phil Natsiopoulos

Name: Phil Natsiopoulos

Title: Franchise Owner

Brands: Always Best Care Senior Services

Units: 4

Years in franchising: 15

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I decided to franchise with a service brand, home care in particular, because it was the one industry that felt like something more than a business opportunity to me. In my initial research stage, I worked with a broker and explored all kinds of franchising opportunities to find the one that was the best fit for me based on personality assessments and my overall interest.

Senior home care felt like a calling because growing up, my mother had multiple sclerosis. Through watching my mom and being a part of her care, I remember what it was like finding dedicated home care services for her and the difference that made in my mom’s life. Having that personal experience with home care is what led me to franchise with Always Best Care.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

There were three things that stood out to me about Always Best Care compared to other senior care brands:

Territory availability: I opened Always Best Care’s first franchise in Washington state and that gave me the freedom to select the territory I wanted. It also allowed me to grow my business to the four territories I have now.

Non-medical in-home care and senior living placement services: Being able to offer both of these services opens up two types of distinct streams of revenue for us in senior care. Not all agencies have the capacity to offer both. With Always Best Care, you have the option to pursue both if you choose.

Expertise in the senior services industry: The people behind Always Best Care have real-world experience and a wealth of knowledge in the industry, and this was something that was very attractive to me when I first joined the brand.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

There is a big emphasis on operational efficiency in service brand franchising, and that is especially true in the senior care industry. It’s very important to learn how to manage the operational side of the business early on. Proficiency in sales and marketing is the other side of that coin. I think to be successful in this industry you need to be able to bring either operational leadership or strong sales and marketing skills to the table.

My background prior to franchising was in sales and marketing, so it made sense for me to take on that role within my business. At the same time, my wife took over the operational and administrative side, and that has really worked for us. Having that balance in complementary skills is very important.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

The demand for senior care services will always exist, especially as the population continues to age. Baby boomers and Gen Xers together make up the largest segment of the population, and in the next 10-20 years, the demand for home care as seniors continue to live independently will increase. Service brands in general tend to lean on the recession-resistant front and that is certainly the case in the home care industry as well.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Building relationships with medical practices and care facilities for seniors is one of the best ways we’ve been able to get our name out there and promote our services. It’s a bit old-fashioned, but I think this approach is what works best in our industry. We spend a lot of time going out to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and hospitals to build relationships with case managers, directors of nursing, and occupational clinical therapists with the hope that our agency can be a resource to their patients who need in-home assistance or placement services. Developing a presence in the local community is also a big part of that.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

With any kind of service-based business, you need to put your heart into it. That would be my biggest piece of advice. Our work is very rewarding and it’s a fantastic opportunity to grow a passion for a business, but the dedication to care for our seniors must always come first. Knowing that you’re building an agency that has a real and tangible impact elevating the quality of life of so many seniors and their families is one of the best motivators you can have. Making sure you are franchising with a brand and an industry you believe in and can see yourself fully committed to should always be the first consideration when researching franchise opportunities.