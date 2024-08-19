IFA to Debut World's Largest Franchise Expo in 2025

The International Franchise Association (IFA) is partnering with Fortem International, a leading global event organizer, to launch the largest franchise exhibition ever held. The newly created IFA World Franchise Show will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on May 9-10, 2025.

In a news release, IFA said hundreds of franchise brands would attend to provide education and connect with prospective entrepreneurs across the world.

“The IFA World Franchise Show will rethink franchise expos with IFA’s commitment to Responsible Franchising – putting prospective franchisee education and due diligence at the forefront of everything,” said Matthew Haller, IFA president and CEO. “With a new innovative format and unmatched education and professional development opportunities, this event will bring together even more of the greatest brands in franchising, supplier experts who are committed to our mission, and aspiring small business owners to pursue their dreams of franchise ownership.”

Together, IFA and Fortem are planning the event in an effort to drive the growth of franchising, foster innovation and connections, and showcase the strength of franchising in the U.S. and abroad. The IFA World Franchise Show will feature not only franchise brands and supplier partners, but also extensive franchise education and professional development opportunities.

“By modernizing and enhancing typical franchise exhibitions, The IFA World Franchise Show aims to create a dynamic and progressive environment that exceeds the expectations of all stakeholders,” said Nick Moss, Founder of Fortem International.

To find out more about The IFA World Franchise Show, visit ifafranchiseshow.com or contact marketing.usa@fortemexpo.com.