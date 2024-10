International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for October

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your October look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

CarePatrol Opens First Canadian Locations

Chipotle’s First Restaurant Opens in Dubai with Alysha Group

Club Pilates Celebrates Signing of Master Franchise Agreement for Mexico

Fat Burger and Buffalo’s Express Open First Location in Puerto Rico

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Grows with Canadian Expansion

HOTWORKS Opens Franchise Opportunities in Canada

JINYA Ramen Bar to Expand Canadian Footprint with First Location in Edmonton

Kumon Brings Digital Learning to Oshawa Ontario Center

Marriott Launching City Express Brand in US and Canada

McDonald’s Largest Global Franchisee is Working on a 20-Year Renewal Agreement

Orangetheory Fitness Expands Global Presence with New Studio Openings in Spain

Pure Barre Announces Expansion into Mexico

Subway Outlines Commitments and Entry into Paraguay and Mongolia

TGI Friday’s U.K. Loses 36 Stores and 1,000 Jobs Despite Rescue Deal

Ultimate Ninjas Academy signs first wave of franchise agreements in U.S. and China

Velvet Taco Has Plans To Open in London and Beyond