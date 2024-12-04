 Johnsons Agree To Develop 10 Goodcents Units

Johnsons Agree To Develop 10 Goodcents Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 433 Reads | 1 Shares

Johnsons Agree To Develop 10 Goodcents Units

Jax and Chad Johnson have signed an agreement to open 10 Goodcents sub sandwich locations in the Houston area over the next 10 years. The first restaurant is slated to open on Dec. 12 in Katy, Texas.

The Johnsons are Kansas City area natives and longtime fans of Goodcents who now live in Texas. They are Goodcents owners and area representatives.

"We are thrilled to share a taste of Kansas City with our neighbors in our new home. I moved away 14 years ago, and I still crave Goodcents' turkey sub on wheat," said Jax Johnson, who worked at Goodcents when she was in high school. "I have always loved Goodcents' food and the smell of Goodcents' trademark bread baking. No one makes a sandwich like Goodcents."

Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents, said he was excited for the Johnsons and for the opportunity to grow the brand in Texas.

"We are happy to welcome Jax and Chad to the Goodcents family and to celebrate this grand opening with them," he said. "They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we look forward to announcing many more Texas-sized openings and successes in the future."

Published: December 4th, 2024

Share this Feature

Pepper Lunch
SPONSORED CONTENT
Pepper Lunch
SPONSORED CONTENT
Pepper Lunch
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Wienerschnitzel
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Movita Juice Bar
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Donatos Pizza
Impressive numbers, outstanding support and incredible pizza delivery create an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. Join the pizza franchise...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a healthier, quick-casual restaurant brand with 1,450+ locations in 44 states. One of its key differentiators is what the...
Cash Required:
$125,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters