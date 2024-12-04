Johnsons Agree To Develop 10 Goodcents Units

Jax and Chad Johnson have signed an agreement to open 10 Goodcents sub sandwich locations in the Houston area over the next 10 years. The first restaurant is slated to open on Dec. 12 in Katy, Texas.

The Johnsons are Kansas City area natives and longtime fans of Goodcents who now live in Texas. They are Goodcents owners and area representatives.

"We are thrilled to share a taste of Kansas City with our neighbors in our new home. I moved away 14 years ago, and I still crave Goodcents' turkey sub on wheat," said Jax Johnson, who worked at Goodcents when she was in high school. "I have always loved Goodcents' food and the smell of Goodcents' trademark bread baking. No one makes a sandwich like Goodcents."

Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents, said he was excited for the Johnsons and for the opportunity to grow the brand in Texas.

"We are happy to welcome Jax and Chad to the Goodcents family and to celebrate this grand opening with them," he said. "They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we look forward to announcing many more Texas-sized openings and successes in the future."