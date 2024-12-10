Louise and Kris Daniels To Open Pokeworks in Twin Cities

Entrepreneurs Louise and Kris Daniels agreed to open three Pokeworks locations to Minnesota's Twin Cities area. This is the brand's first development deal in Minnesota.

"As Minnesotans, we believe that poke is still being discovered in the Midwest but that it has a proven track record with those who have tried it," Louise Daniels said. "Our goal is to introduce a fresh, health-conscious dining option that is delicious and full of flavor, and we believe that the combination of Pokeworks' menu and their proven model will bring a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere for others to fall in love with poke."

Louise and Kris sought out to leverage a proven framework that will propel them in building a successful business while fostering growth in a new market. Pokeworks' established systems, emphasis on training, and strong corporate support will allow them to streamline operations and ensure consistency across their three upcoming locations. With a strong focus on health-conscious dining options, they look forward to introducing poke to the Twin Cities.

"Pokeworks stood out to us with their successful history and business model, strong leadership team, and, of course, their delicious menu," Kris Daniels said. "Beyond that, we felt a deep connection to their core values. These values align with how we want to operate and create the foundational basis of our culture."

Before diving into this new venture, Louise Daniels honed her skills as a program manager at a leading global medical device company. Kris Daniels brings more than two decades of expertise in training and consulting. In 2022, he took the entrepreneurial leap and transitioned to an operator of Scooter's Coffee franchise full-time.

"We're thrilled to bring Pokeworks to Minnesota for the first time, and we couldn't have chosen better partners for the flagship locations in the state," said Peter Yang, co-founder and chief development officer of Pokeworks. "Louise and Kris share our passion and love for poke, and their connection to the local community of the Twin Cities will be invaluable for introducing the concept to the region."