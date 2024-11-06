LPHI Signs 11-Unit Deal With K9 Resorts

Luxury Pet Hotel Investments (LPHI), a group of franchisees formerly known as Partners Pacific Resorts, signed an 11-unit deal to build K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel locations in Los Angeles County.

"We were all impressed with the brand and model that K9 has established: From the designs of the locations to franchisee support, their team's high-end attention to detail shines through in every element of the business," said Lia Moncholi, COO of LPHI. "This opportunity particularly resonated with me because of my background in customer service, and K9 is providing the ultimate care and service to every dog and dog parent that walks through their doors."

Moncholi spent more than two decades in the banking industry where she specialized in bringing brands to new markets and enhancing the customer and employee experience.

Zack Nisbet is a regional operator for LPHI and will be overseeing the operations of all the LA resorts as well as eight locations coming to the Greater Chicago area. Nisbet's parents owned a dog-centric business while he was growing up, and with his love for dogs, he knew it was the direction he wanted to pursue. He worked in a few resorts over several months to thoroughly learn and get engrained into the business.

"No brand is doing what K9 Resorts is and doing it so well," he said.

LPHI is K9 Resorts' largest group of franchisees and has raised $30 million to bring a total of 30 locations across the U.S.: eight in Chicago, 11 in Los Angeles, and 11 across Virginia/Washington, D.C. The first resort in Los Angeles will be at 11121 Hindry Avenue, 10 minutes away from the LAX Airport, which marks K9 Resorts' first location near an airport.

"There is a great demand for high-quality pet care as more people are bringing pets into their homes," said Jason Parker, co-founder and CEO of K9 Resorts Franchising. "The growth we've experienced this year is a testament to our brand—and that franchisees believe in it just as much as we do. It also speaks volumes when a franchisee continues to scale with our brand, and we look forward to seeing Lia, Zack, and their team continue to build success."