McDonald's, Dunkin' Announce Breakfast Deals
McDonald's and Dunkin' both announced $6 breakfast meal deals last week, hoping to appeal to value-minded consumers. The move follows the successful launch of McDonald's lunch and dinner Meal Deal. According to a survey of verified buyers by Numerator, McDonald's initial Meal Deal promotion drove traffic to the restaurants during the first three weeks of the promotion:
- 70% of surveyed verified buyers said the Meal Deal was involved in their choice to visit McDonald's with 58% saying the deal made them choose McDonald's instead of a different restaurant.
- 91% of Meal Deal buyers said they were likely to repurchase, and 59% said they will visit McDonald's more frequently if the restaurant keeps the Meal Deal on the menu.
Numerator also traced how McDonald's and Dunkin' performed with guests over the past year:
- 87% of U.S. households visited McDonald's at least once in the past 12 months (ending 6/30/24) with 86% of those consumers visiting two or more times.
- In the past 12 months, McDonald's guests spent an average of $461 and visited 54 times.
- 56% of U.S. households visited Dunkin' at least once in the past 12 months with 63% of those consumers visiting two or more times.
- In the past year, Dunkin' guests spent an average of $174 and visited 21 times.
- Compared to Dunkin' guests, McDonald's guests are 19% more likely to be low income (under $40k), 15% more likely to live in rural areas, and 6% more likely to be retired. They are two times as likely to live in the West South Central, Pacific, and West North Central regions of the U.S. and one and a half times as likely to live in the Mountain and East South Central regions.
- Compared to McDonald's guests, Dunkin' guests are 19% more likely to have a graduate degree, 14% more likely to be high income, and 13% more likely to live in urban areas. They are two and a half times more likely to live in New England and two times as likely to live in the Mid-Atlantic.
Published: September 9th, 2024
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
The Joint® Chiropractic is reinventing chiropractic care. Our vision is to become the largest, most respected provider of chiropractic services...
Cash Required:
$100,000
$100,000
Request Info
Added
Checkers Drive-In restaurant franchises are small but efficient making our restaurants easy to operate and typically reduced overhead costs.
Cash Required:
$350,000
$350,000
Request Info
Added