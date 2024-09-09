McDonald's, Dunkin' Announce Breakfast Deals

McDonald's and Dunkin' both announced $6 breakfast meal deals last week, hoping to appeal to value-minded consumers. The move follows the successful launch of McDonald's lunch and dinner Meal Deal. According to a survey of verified buyers by Numerator, McDonald's initial Meal Deal promotion drove traffic to the restaurants during the first three weeks of the promotion:

70% of surveyed verified buyers said the Meal Deal was involved in their choice to visit McDonald's with 58% saying the deal made them choose McDonald's instead of a different restaurant.

91% of Meal Deal buyers said they were likely to repurchase, and 59% said they will visit McDonald's more frequently if the restaurant keeps the Meal Deal on the menu.

Numerator also traced how McDonald's and Dunkin' performed with guests over the past year: