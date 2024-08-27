McIntyre To Develop 7 Eggs Up Grill Units

Conley McIntyre has signed an agreement to develop six Eggs Up Grill locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market. He'll also develop a unit in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

McIntyre currents owns six Eggs Up Grill restaurants in South Carolina. His first location in the Charlotte area will open later this year in Monroe County. He will own a total of 13 restaurants once development is complete.

McIntrye joined the Eggs Up Grill brand eight years ago when he combined forces with his mother, who owned a franchise in Greenville, South Carolina. After her retirement, he purchased the location and has continued to grow the brand throughout the Upstate of South Carolina. His restaurants are the fastest-growing in the Eggs Up Grill system, which is one of many reasons he says he chose to expand.

"This next phase of growth for me is really just the beginning of what I plan to accomplish with Eggs Up Grill, and I am honored to be on the ground floor of driving that momentum in the Carolinas," McIntyre said. "To be honest, I just love going to work every day. I love the brand, the breakfast space, the hours, and that our growth potential is limitless."

McIntyre spends a lot of time in Charlotte with his family because he is a diehard Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets fan. He also says the level of support he receives from his franchisor made the decision to expand easy to make.

"The greatest testament we can ask for is when existing franchisees continue to invest and believe in the power of the Eggs Up Grill brand," said CEO Ricky Richardson. "Conley is an award-winning, influential, humble, and loyal franchisee who embodies the spirit of our brand and culture, and we are proud to have him leading our growth in Charlotte."