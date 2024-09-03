MTB Management To Open Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay

MTB Management, which owns more than a dozen Taco Bell units in Montana, will open a Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay restaurant in Orem, Utah.

Franchise expansion for the Utah market is led by experienced restaurateur Joe Sample with MTB Management. Colliers' Moore Retail Team, including Dan Moore, Tyson Moore and Rob Moore, successfully brokered the deal.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Bobby's Burgers to Orem. This community has a dynamic food culture," Sample said, "and we are committed to providing a top-notch dining experience that will quickly become a local favorite. Our team is ready to deliver on the promise of quality and flavor that Bobby's Burgers is known for."

The new Bobby's Burgers location is at University Place and will add to the mix of restaurant tenants in the development.

"The burger concept in Utah is a great segment to be in. Bobby's Burgers not only complements but elevates the fast-casual market," said Dan Moore, senior vice president at Colliers. "I do not doubt that Joe and his team will execute on providing a first-class operation. With multiple restaurants planned, including the first to open at University Place in Orem, Bobby's Burgers will surely become a new favorite place to dine."