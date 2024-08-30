As we prepare for the 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, I'm excited to extend a personal invitation to join us March 25-28 at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas. With a target of more than 2,000 participants expected, the conference promises to be an unparalleled gathering of franchisees and franchisors.

At the heart of every MUFC is the opportunity to build meaningful connections. In an industry as dynamic as franchising, relationships are key to success. The conference offers numerous networking events designed to foster collaboration and idea exchange. From casual meet and greets to structured roundtables, every interaction is a chance to expand your professional network and discover new opportunities.

Our educational sessions are tailored to address the challenges and opportunities unique to multi-unit franchising. We've curated a lineup of experts who will share their insights and experiences, providing you with actionable strategies to implement in your own operations. These sessions are more than just presentations; they're interactive forums where you can engage with speakers and fellow attendees, sparking discussions that lead to innovative solutions.

The exhibit hall is another fantastic space for networking. Here, you can explore the latest concepts, services, and lenders that are shaping the future of franchising. Take the time to connect with exhibitors and learn how their offerings can support your business goals. These conversations often lead to valuable partnerships and collaborations that extend beyond the conference.

As your chairman, I'm committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. MUFC is not just a conference; it's a community. Whether you're a seasoned franchisee or new to the industry, you'll find a supportive network of peers eager to share their knowledge and experiences. Our goal is to make sure you leave MUFC 2025 with new insights and strategies as well as new friends and business partners.

We're working diligently behind the scenes to ensure MUFC 2025 is our best conference yet. We're lining up engaging sessions, dynamic speakers, and ample networking opportunities, and we're confident that you'll find immense value in attending. I look forward to meeting each of you and hearing your stories, challenges, and successes.

Join us in Las Vegas next spring for an unforgettable experience. Together, we'll build the connections and collaborations that drive our industry forward.

Warm regards,

David Ostrowe

Chairman, MUFC 2025