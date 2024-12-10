Patel Signs 10-Unit Agreement With Barberitos

Serial entrepreneur and multi-unit franchisee Haresh Patel agreed to develop 10 Barberitos locations in Alabama.

The first two Barberitos locations are currently under construction in Wetumpka and Prattville with an anticipated opening by March. This rollout will mark the beginning of a broader expansion across the state with plans for at least four additional stores in 2025.

At the helm of POS Properties LLC, Patel boasts a diverse portfolio of successful ventures, including 10 franchise locations of American Deli, several Ztec gas stations, and other businesses he has cultivated over the past two decades. Patel's enthusiasm for Barberitos' offerings drives his latest investment into the fast-casual dining sector.

"After visiting Barberitos, we were immediately hooked—both by the exceptional food and the brand's potential. Our research into the business model revealed a fantastic opportunity to introduce a fresh and healthy dining option to communities across Alabama," Patel said. "The support from the WoWorks team has made this journey seamless, and we are excited about the future growth opportunities."

Additionally, Patel intends to incorporate another WoWorks brand, Frutta Bowls, into the travel centers of his gas stations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Haresh Patel and welcome him into the WoWorks family during this exciting time for Barberitos," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WoWorks. "This 10-unit agreement underscores our commitment to delivering healthy and flavorful options to local communities and highlights the momentum of one of our fastest-growing concepts in the fast-casual burrito category."