 Portillo's Opens First Kiosk Prototype in Chicago
Portillo's Opens First Kiosk Prototype in Chicago

By: Kevin Behan

Portillo's Opens First Kiosk Prototype in Chicago

Portillo's Inc. recently launched its first kiosk prototype in its home market of Chicago. After opening the first prototype in Downers Grove, Illinois, the Chicago-based fast casual chain will install digital kiosks at several more locations in the state as well as two restaurants in California.

Portillo's installed 24-inch kiosks with the goal of giving customers additional choice and convenience. The kiosks showcase both Portillo's core menu items and new innovations. The video screens ease the ordering process but “also offer a visual journey through Portillo's full menu to encourage guests to discover new items, potentially leading to increased check sizes and higher guest satisfaction,” according to the company.

The kiosks are intended to enhance, rather than replace, Portillo's in-store experience by giving customers another option for ordering. The implementation will improve the operational efficiency of the restaurant by enabling employees to tend to other areas and create opportunities for guest interaction. Although the kiosks are located inside the restaurants, they are part of a four-pronged strategy to improve operations, which places a heavy emphasis on increasing drive-thru speed.

“We studied best practices across the restaurant industry to pinpoint how kiosks can enhance the Portillo’s guest experience,” said Portillo's CEO and president Michael Osanloo. “We’re especially excited about helping guests visually explore our menu. [And we] love the idea of using images to suggest entrées and add-ons that appeal to various consumer types.”

Portillo's partnered with Bite, a leading restaurant kiosk provider, for the new technology. The kiosks will be evaluated on specific success metrics, including line reduction, order accuracy, check size, and satisfaction feedback from guests and staff members.

“By offering an alternative ordering experience, we're giving guests another way to get their Portillo's however they prefer, while creating flexibility for our teams to focus on what they do best – making delicious food and providing fun, welcoming service,” said Portillo's chief information officer Keith Correia. “It's about carefully integrating technology to enhance the classic Portillo's experience that has delighted fans for over six decades.”

Portillo's is also working on a smaller, 6,300-square foot restaurant prototype.

“The 1,500-square-foot reduction significantly reduces our build costs,” said Osanloo. “To be clear, that's a 20 percent reduction in our square footage without constraining our capacity to deliver industry-leading AUV's. We will have three restaurants in Texas with this footprint by the end of the year.”

Portillo's is a fast-casual restaurant concept known for Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grill burgers, and fresh salads. It has more than 80 restaurants across 10 states.

The full article about Portillo's first test kiosk can be found here.

Published: September 20th, 2024

