Q&A with Aussie Pet Mobile Franchisees Ken and Amy Moll  

Name: Ken and Amy Moll

Title: Co-owners

Brands: Aussie Pet Mobile

Units: 6

Years in franchising: 1

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

We’re a service family at our core. We’ve both been working in service for most of our lives. I was in the U.S. Navy for 24 years prior to beginning my career as a business owner. When I met my wife Amy, she was also in the military. Her background is in nursing, so she knows what it’s like to care for people and their families.

Beyond serving our country, we also launched a delivery business six years ago where service is the product we provide to our customers. They count on our reliability, timeliness, and quality of work to measure the value of partnering with us, so we’re very accustomed to providing excellent customer care and support.

It was a no-brainer then for us to pursue another service brand when we wanted to expand our portfolio into franchising.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

My wife and I are both big animal lovers, and we had been customers of Aussie Pet Mobile before we even considered franchising. We loved the brand and were impressed by the attentiveness and care that they showed our dogs. From the start, we knew this franchise aligned with our values which was important when we started considering investing as owners. Through our other business, we’re familiar with the kind of operations model where selling excellent customer service and satisfaction drives our success, so Aussie Pet Mobile made sense for us and we’re excited to be part of the Home Franchise Concepts family.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Empathy and communication are a big part of developing the kind of culture that keeps customers happy with the service they’re receiving. I think all businesses, whether they’re service brands or not, prioritize the satisfaction of their customers and the quality of what they’re selling. I wouldn’t say only service brands focus on customer service, because that isn’t the case. However, I do think there is an emphasis in serving our customers that goes beyond the transactional nature of purchasing a product.

As franchisees of a pet grooming business and as pet owners ourselves, we know that our customers are placing their trust in us to provide a great experience for both them and their pets. We know what we look for when we book our dogs’ grooming sessions, so we make sure we apply those same expectations with our own business. I think being able to put yourself in your customer’s shoes and having an open line of communication is what really makes the difference.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

With Aussie Pet Mobile, one of the biggest advantages is being a mobile service business. Not only are we able to maintain flexible hours for us and our staff, but we’re also able to offer our customers the convenience of bringing our services directly to them. Also, without a brick-and-mortar location, we don’t have to worry about overhead costs like rent and utilities. Without these additional expenses, we’re able to focus on providing the best possible grooming experience to our customers and their furry friends.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Since Aussie Pet Mobile is under the Home Franchise Concepts family of brands, a lot of our marketing support comes directly from HFC and the corporate marketing team. We use email marketing, social media, local advertising, blog posts, and branded local websites to drive prospective customer awareness and engagement in our target markets. This approach to marketing support has worked well for us because it allows us to reach more people in a localized manner and covers all our territories as a multi-unit operation.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Our biggest piece of advice would be to do your research and let your passion drive you. Join a franchise brand that aligns with your values and your goals. Make sure you know what you are getting into, and that you are receiving the support you need to grow your business. Company culture is everything—service brands especially rely on recruiting and retaining top talent, and the first thing you need to do that is strong company culture. We love what we do, and we couldn’t be happier that this is the path we chose.