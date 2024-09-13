 Service Brand Deals Added Through Early September
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Always Best Care Senior Services Expands into Canada with Newest Franchise in Calgary, Alberta

Celebree School Appoints Bob Scopinich as New Chief Financial Officer

DUCTZ Opens New Franchise in White Oak, Texas

Executive Home Care Adds New Location in Annapolis, Maryland

Gold's Gym Partners with University of Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers

GLO30 Hires Tyler Moore as COO

Hand & Stone Appoints Sherrill Kaplan as its First Chief Revenue Officer

Mathnasium Opens New Location in Lincoln, Nebraska Under Ownership of NFL Kicker Brett Maher

Payroll Vault Expands with New Location in Connecticut 

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness Signs Franchise Agreement for Location in Danvers, Massachusetts 

RNR Tire Express Hires Aurea Salaberrios as National Marketing Director 

The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Location in Boulder-Northeast Denver, Colorado

Touching Hearts at Home Names Todd Treml as New CEO

 

