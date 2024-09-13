Service Brand Deals Added Through Early September
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Always Best Care Senior Services Expands into Canada with Newest Franchise in Calgary, Alberta
Celebree School Appoints Bob Scopinich as New Chief Financial Officer
DUCTZ Opens New Franchise in White Oak, Texas
Executive Home Care Adds New Location in Annapolis, Maryland
Gold's Gym Partners with University of Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers
GLO30 Hires Tyler Moore as COO
Hand & Stone Appoints Sherrill Kaplan as its First Chief Revenue Officer
Mathnasium Opens New Location in Lincoln, Nebraska Under Ownership of NFL Kicker Brett Maher
Payroll Vault Expands with New Location in Connecticut
Prime IV Hydration and Wellness Signs Franchise Agreement for Location in Danvers, Massachusetts
RNR Tire Express Hires Aurea Salaberrios as National Marketing Director
The Brothers that just do Gutters Opens New Location in Boulder-Northeast Denver, Colorado
Touching Hearts at Home Names Todd Treml as New CEO
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$50,000
$200,000