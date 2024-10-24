Service Brand Deals Added Through Late October
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Code Ninjas Set To Open New Location in Nixa, Missouri
Daisy Continues Expansion with New Branch in Ocala, Florida
Dill Dinkers Announces Development Deal to Bring 10 New Franchises to Brevard County, Florida
Grasons Appoints Craig Tyler as new Brand Leader
Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Crystal Lake, Illinois
Lightbridge Academy Breaks Ground for New Center in Wake County, North Carolina
Pestmaster Expands into Maine Through Local Business Conversion
Pet Supplies Plus Donates More Than 55,000 Pounds of Pet Food and Litter for Hurricane Relief
Pvolve Launches New Strength Campaign with Actress Jennifer Aniston
RNR Tire Announces Four Promotions to Leadership Team
Scenthound Builds Awareness of Value of Routine Health Care During Pet Wellness Month
Two Maids Announces Opening of New Location in Peoria, Arizona
