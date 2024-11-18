 Service Brand Deals Added Through Middle of November

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Always Best Care Senior Services Opens New Franchise in Longview, Texas

Christian Brothers Automotive Opens in Charleston, South Carolina

CoolVu Announces New Franchise Opening in Raleigh, North Carolina

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Wins Prestigious STAR Awards for Franchise Excellence

ERA Prospera Joins ERA Real Estate To Enhance Client Services and Expand Reach

Hand & Spa Adds New Spa in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Handyman Connection Opens Newest Location in Staten Island, New York

Houndstown USA Opens New Location in Colorado

Joshua Tree Experts Coming to the Chicagoland

Onus Partners with Fransmart To Propel Health & Longevity

Payroll Vault Expands into Phoenix Suburb

Pestmaster Awards Five New Territories to New Owners in Dallas

Radiant Waxing Signs Area Development Deal in St. Louis

Velox Valuations Awards First Franchise in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

