Service Brand Deals Added Through Middle of November
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Always Best Care Senior Services Opens New Franchise in Longview, Texas
Christian Brothers Automotive Opens in Charleston, South Carolina
CoolVu Announces New Franchise Opening in Raleigh, North Carolina
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Wins Prestigious STAR Awards for Franchise Excellence
ERA Prospera Joins ERA Real Estate To Enhance Client Services and Expand Reach
Hand & Spa Adds New Spa in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Handyman Connection Opens Newest Location in Staten Island, New York
Houndstown USA Opens New Location in Colorado
Joshua Tree Experts Coming to the Chicagoland
Onus Partners with Fransmart To Propel Health & Longevity
Payroll Vault Expands into Phoenix Suburb
Pestmaster Awards Five New Territories to New Owners in Dallas
Radiant Waxing Signs Area Development Deal in St. Louis
Velox Valuations Awards First Franchise in Dallas-Fort Worth Area
