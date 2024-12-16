 Service Brand Deals Added Through the Beginning of December

Service Brand Deals Added Through the Beginning of December

By: Kevin Behan | 390 Reads | 1 Shares

Service Brand Deals Added Through the Beginning of December

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

A Place at Home Opens New Location in Encinitas, California

AtWork To Bring Two New Locations to Austin, Texas Area

Children’s Lighthouse to Add New Location in Katy, Texas

Floor Coverings International Names Wes Sattler as Senior Director of Franchise Development

Hand & Stone Appoints Franchise Development Veteran Jim Atkinson as Vice President

Hounds Town USA Opens New Facility in Bradenton, Florida

Metal Supermarkets Adds New Location in Mobile, Alabama

PayMore Stores Signs Five-Unit Deal in Chicago

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Introduces New IV Therapy Option

Pvolve Announces Signing of New Studio in San Antonio

Sir Grout Awards Territories in Michigan and Arizona

Synergy Homecare Adds New Location in Dawsonville, Georgia

Tommy’s Express Launches First Location in Arizona

Published: December 16th, 2024

Share this Feature

Doner Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT
Doner Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT
Doner Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Movita Juice Bar
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Wienerschnitzel
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Papa Johns
Searching for a franchisee ownership opportunity with a proven, streamlined operating system? Franchise with Papa Johns today.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Another Broken Egg is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in Southern-inspired menu options and signature cocktails....
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters