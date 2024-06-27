Service Brand Deals Continue To Flourish Through the First Half of the Year
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
AlphaGraphics Launches agEnterprises Brand Management Platform
AtWork Opens New Location in Tallahassee, Florida
Christian Brothers Automotive Opens New Location in O'Fallon, Illinois
EagleRider Motorcycle Rental and Tours Announces New CEO Sebastian Schoepe
Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Charleston, South Carolina
Home Clean Heroes Opens New Location in Huntsville, Alabama
Lumin Finalizes Franchise Agreement with Eight-Unit Deal
Office Pride Cleaning Franchise Opens Southeast Dallas Location
PickUp USA Expands into Boston
RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Hires Arthur Pike as New President
Temporary Wall Systems Opens New Location in Houston
Tint World Opens New Location in Littleton, Colorado
Window Hero Expands into New Mexico with New Location in Albuquerque
