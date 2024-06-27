Service Brand Deals Continue To Flourish Through the First Half of the Year

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

AlphaGraphics Launches agEnterprises Brand Management Platform

AtWork Opens New Location in Tallahassee, Florida

Christian Brothers Automotive Opens New Location in O'Fallon, Illinois

EagleRider Motorcycle Rental and Tours Announces New CEO Sebastian Schoepe

Hand & Stone Opens New Spa in Charleston, South Carolina

Home Clean Heroes Opens New Location in Huntsville, Alabama

Lumin Finalizes Franchise Agreement with Eight-Unit Deal

Office Pride Cleaning Franchise Opens Southeast Dallas Location

PickUp USA Expands into Boston

RSVP Direct Mail Advertising Hires Arthur Pike as New President

Temporary Wall Systems Opens New Location in Houston

Tint World Opens New Location in Littleton, Colorado

Window Hero Expands into New Mexico with New Location in Albuquerque