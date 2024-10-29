Service Brand Franchises are Ideal for Veterans Transitioning to Civilian Careers 

Transitioning from military service to civilian life poses unique challenges for veterans, especially in finding stable employment. One promising avenue is franchising, particularly in service brands, which can offer veterans a solid path to entrepreneurship.

According to a 2022 NSMAE survey conducted by the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families, 56 percent of veteran entrepreneurs report that entrepreneurship helped them find their sense of purpose after serving in the military.

Resilience, adaptability, and teamwork are all skills often honed through military service. They are also equally vital for business leaders, particularly in the franchising sector. Veterans in franchising are well-equipped to tackle tough challenges, and in the dynamic service brand industry, the ability to pivot and adapt is crucial for success.

Starting a franchise can inevitably present challenges along the way, but resilience is the key to overcoming them. Teamwork plays a vital role in franchising and veterans understand the value of collaboration in reaching a shared goal. That is something I truly believe defines our strong ability within franchising.

Before joining DoodyCalls I served in the Army National Guard for eight years and was deployed to Iraq in in 2003. During my deployment, I had a lot of time to reflect on my life and my aspirations for the future. Managing a transportation fleet of 20 trucks and overseeing a team of five soldiers helped me realize my potential as a business leader. When I returned home, filled with passion but lacking formal business training, I found support through DoodyCalls’ established franchise model and began my franchising journey. Now, 19 years and five units later, I continue to love the work that I do.

Starting a franchise is challenging, particularly with limited access to capital. According to a 2022 NSMAE survey, 37 percent of veteran entrepreneurs identified funding as a key barrier. I started my business back in 2005, partly due to the savings from my deployment, but many service brand franchises today now offer financial incentives specifically for veterans.

The International Franchise Association’s VetFran Program provides special financial incentives for qualified veterans. Under this program, franchises can reduce the franchise fee and any applicable fees by 30 percent for all honorably discharged veterans of American and Canadian armed forces.

In general, service brands typically require lower initial investments compared to other franchising sectors, further enhancing accessibility for retiring military personnel. This is primarily due to service brands having the reduced need for physical inventory, large retail spaces, and expensive equipment.

Service brand franchises present a compelling opportunity for veterans transitioning to a new career after serving. Recent statistics show that 65 percent of franchisors have indicated that their rate of hiring veterans has increased in recent years. While veterans make up seven percent of the U.S. population, they represent 14 percent of all franchise owners, highlighting the value veterans bring to the franchise sector. Many franchises recognize this commitment by actively supporting and recruiting veterans as franchisees, valuing their leadership skills and dedication.

I have seen firsthand the way veteran franchisees leverage their unique insights and how this support system helps ease their journey. Service brand franchising provides financial incentives to help overcome barriers and a supportive framework that leverages the strengths of veteran entrepreneurs. With the right franchise, veterans can find not only a job but also a renewed purpose and the chance to make a lasting impact in their communities.

Paul Delaney is a veteran of the Army National Guard and owns five DoodyCalls franchises in eastern Massachusetts.