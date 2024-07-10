Singhs Sign On with Movita Juice Bar

Surinder Singh signed a multi-unit agreement to open Movita Juice Bar locations in Sacramento and Stockton, California. His son Satinderpal "Paul" Singh will manage the operations and be the primary point of contact for the partnership.

"We are thrilled to join the Movita family," Paul Singh said. "There is a noticeable lack of healthy juice alternatives in our city, and we believe Movita Juice Bar presents a fantastic opportunity to fill this gap."

Paul Signh's commitment to this venture is deeply rooted in his strong family culture. With the full support of his entire family, he and his wife are dedicated to the success of this business.

"My wife and I plan on running the business full-time. We will be very involved and hands-on from day one, undergoing manager training together to ensure we provide the best service possible," he said.

The Singh family's approach to this new endeavor is driven by a shared vision of growth and success. "Our plan is to grow this business as fast as we can. If the first store is successful, our goal is to open four more stores in the next few years," Paul Signh added.

Movita Juice Bar's expansion into Sacramento and Stockton means customers can look forward to a diverse menu of fresh, nutritious juices, smoothies, and other health-focused offerings.

"This is a great accomplishment for Movita Juice Bar, which just started franchising in 2023 and now has over 40 franchise locations in construction or development across four states," said Jason Steele, founder and CEO of Steele Advisory Group, LLC, which handles the development and growth for Movita Juice Bar.