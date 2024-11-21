Subway Previews New

Subway last week announced details of its latest restaurant design, called “Fresh Forward 2.0”, which will roll out systemwide in 2025. In addition to upgrading the overall ambiance of Subway restaurants, the company believes the new prototype will improve the restaurants’ convenience for customers while increasing franchisee profitability through more additional digital sales.

Fresh Forward 2.0 features a more vibrant décor, including wall graphics and localized messages and signs, better lighting, and warmer wood tones. The prototype supports the acceleration of Subway’s digital transformation with self-serve kiosks, order-ready screens, and kitchen display systems.

The new design is an update to Subway’s Fresh Forward redesign introduced in 2017. The original version featured changes to nearly all the guest-facing areas of the dining space and the service areas, including new flooring, furniture, wall coverings, counter equipment, and ceiling and lighting elements. That remake is now in more than 20,000 of its restaurants worldwide.

“When Subway first launched Fresh Forward, it was more than just a remodel. It was a complete refresh and a competitive necessity for attracting guests and building pride among our restaurant teams,” Mike Kehoe, Subway’s global chief development officer, said in a statement. “Fresh Forward 2.0 is an exciting evolution of the design, ensuring we continue to future-proof our business and deliver on our brand promises of experience and convenience for both our guests and franchisees.”

The company said Fresh Forward 2.0 has been tested in all regions and has received “overwhelmingly” positive feedback from customers, franchisees, and team members. During testing, guests said the updated design “significantly” increases their likelihood to dine in and return to a Subway restaurant.

Subway said that the new design will begin rolling out across the world in the coming months in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Panama, and Australia. The brand has nearly 37,000 restaurants worldwide, making it the third-largest restaurant chain in the world, trailing McDonald’s and Starbucks.

The full article about Subway's new restaurant prototype can be found here