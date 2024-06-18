Sylvan Learning Franchisees Take Over 5 Centers 

Jessica and George Rollins, who already own six Sylvan Learning locations in Michigan, recently took ownership of five centers across Grand Rapids and Portage.

The pair grew up in Michigan and attended the same high school. Jessica went on to become a teacher and began tutoring for Sylvan in 2002 while George was deployed. In 2017, the couple acquired their first Sylvan centers and are now on a mission to reach families across multiple locations in the state. George served in the military until 2020 and now works full time in the centers.

"We love owning a business that makes our home state better," Jessica said. "Sylvan changes students' lives every single day, and we're grateful for the opportunity to reach more families through these centers."

The pair said they're passionate about bringing Sylvan's program directly to students. "Most of our centers are onsite and accessible to students before, during, or after school. We believe in Sylvan's model so much that we want to eliminate any barriers to entry, and sometimes transportation is simply one of them," Jessica said.

For more than four decades, Sylvan Learning has been producing proven results for students. Now, as students and educators nationwide continue to work to close the gap from pandemic-related learning loss, resources are in demand.

"These centers are in great hands with Jessica and George," said Susan Valverde, brand president at Sylvan. "Their impressive growth momentum is driven by their passion for serving students, and we're confident in their ability to carry on the legacy of these centers."