 The Carolina Guys Sign Up with The Halal Guys
By: M. Scott Morris | 171 Reads | 1 Shares

Shak Patel, a seasoned franchisee and former franchise business consultant, is spearheading a five-unit expansion of The Halal Guys into South Carolina. Locations are initially set to open in Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and Columbia.

In 2017, Patel and his partners at The Carolina Guys introduced Potbelly to Charlotte, North Carolina, becoming the brand's pioneer in the area. Patel brings more two decades of restaurant experience. His partners are Vrund Patel and Robert Parks.

"I love the restaurant industry and couldn't wait to find my next franchise to expand," Shak said. "Once I landed on The Halal Guys, I knew this was the right concept to grow my portfolio—a concept I know I can expand rapidly."

For Shak and his partners, the five-unit deal is just the beginning. "I started with five units, but envision having 50 one day," he said. "I want to become one of the largest franchisees for The Halal Guys."

The Halal Guys currently operates more than 100 locations, and approximately a dozen more locations are in development in 2024. This is the brand's first expansion into South Carolina.

Published: July 16th, 2024

