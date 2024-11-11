The restaurant industry is ever-evolving. How do you ensure continuous learning and stay updated with the latest industry practices?

Kaizen—a Japanese term for continuous improvement and change for the better—scared the pants off the “Big 3” U.S. auto makers in the 1980s, who viewed Toyota’s success with the practice as an existential threat. The reaction of GM, Ford, and Chrysler was to form joint ventures with Japanese car companies (GM with Toyota, Ford with Mazda, and Chrysler with Mitsubishi), all while urging Americans to “Buy American.” But that’s another story, along with the fact that an American, W. Edwards Deming, is given the lion’s share of the credit for introducing the practice to Japan during the U.S. effort to help Japan rebuild post–WWII.

So what does all this have to do with franchising? Everything, for any franchisees wishing to grow, much less survive. Successful implementations of kaizen include not only the daily pursuit of greater operational efficiencies and waste reduction, but also a shift in company culture involving everyone from frontline employees all the way to the top. According to the Japanese Human Relations Associations in its 1995 book, Improvement Engine, “The idea is to nurture the company’s people as much as it is to praise and encourage participation in kaizen activities.”

The impetus to improve their businesses, hire great employees, and contribute to the communities they serve burns brightly within successful multi-unit franchisees. Outcompeting restaurant rivals requires continuous improvement and change for the better—no matter what you call it. For both individuals and organizations, lifelong learning is a beautiful thing.

Franchisee Bytes this week: Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn?

EVAN FU

Brand: 2 Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Years in franchising: 7 (1 on the franchisee side, 7 on the franchisor side)

In addition to being a franchisee, Evan Fu is Franchise Development Manager for Charleys Philly Cheesesteaks.

I’ve found that hands-on learning is my most effective educational tool. My primary approach to staying current with industry trends is through direct observation and networking. I regularly visit successful restaurants to study their operations, analyzing what makes them excel. I believe in the power of learning through real-world examples and practical experience.

Building and maintaining connections with successful business owners has been invaluable to my professional growth. For instance, I’ve had the privilege of learning from Greg Thomas, a distinguished leader in franchising. His mentorship has provided me with invaluable insights and practical knowledge that you simply can’t get from textbooks.

This experiential learning approach aligns perfectly with my learning style and has consistently helped me implement effective strategies in my own operations. I find that seeing successful practices in action and engaging in meaningful discussions with industry veterans provides me with the most actionable and relevant knowledge.

TAMRA KENNEDY

Company: Twin Cities T.J.’s

Brands: 6 Taco John’s

Years in franchising: 40

Tamra Kennedy is an IFA Foundation Board Trustee, an IFA Board Member, and Past Chair of the IFA’s Franchisee Forum.

At the macro level, we focus on gathering and interpreting consumer data, along with national and regional economic data. Consumers tell us what they want and often provide the compass our industry needs to move forward. This informs us of what is happening in the short term, as well as what’s at play down the road.

We count on our relationships with trade associations like the National Restaurant Association to curate industry-specific intel, as well as those suppliers to the franchising space that create and offer access to deeper data and trend analysis.

And we utilize and leverage our involvement with the IFA for both the collegial interactions with our peers in the industry, and for understanding the larger impact and consequences of national and local government policy that directly impacts the restaurant space.

ZANE TANKEL

Company: Chair/CEO, Apple-Metro

Brands: Applebee’s

Years in franchising: 30

In 2011, Zane Tankel was named Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine’s MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for outstanding performance and innovation growing his organization and brands. At the time, he was CEO of Apple-Metro, which owned and operated every Applebee’s in New York City and nearby Westchester and Rockland counties. In January 2024, he sold 21 of his 23 remaining Applebee’s, keeping one in Staten Island and one just north of Times Square—the world’s largest and top-grossing Applebee’s, whose 3 stories and 14,000 sq. ft. can accommodate 400 diners.

We have manager meetings every quarter of all of our restaurants, broken down into different, smaller groups. It is actually part of an ongoing continuous learning program—not just about the restaurant industry, but about global events as well. Our philosophy was always that the smarter the staff would be, the better our restaurant company would be. So, it was under that mantra that we continually had an education program, on not only an ad hoc basis, but also through our scheduled quarterly meetings throughout the year.

TOYA EVANS

Company: Co-owner, Healthy Living Ventures

Brands: 6 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, 1 Via Skin Medical Spa

Years in franchising: 9

Toya Evans, the 2022 Spirit of Franchising MVP (Most Valuable Performer), was selected for her extraordinary and enduring performance, growth, and community giving. She was profiled in the Q3 issue of Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

I keep current on the industry through newsletters and magazines and by attending conferences. I also participate at the franchisor level by serving on various committees, and I’m working on my CFE.

DAVID BLACKBURN

Company: CEO, Southern Rock Restaurants

Brands: McAlister’s Deli, 155 in 13 states

Years in franchising: 12

David Blackburn was named the 2022 Single-Brand Leadership MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for achieving brand leadership with one brand. He is McAlister’s largest franchisee, was GoTo’s (formerly Focus Brands) 2023 Developer of the Year, and has signed development deals for 69 more McAlister’s.

Kito Cody joined Southern Rock Restaurants 2 years ago as our Chief Operating Officer, with a resume that included using tech and tools to help reach and train our team. He inspired us to add a Director of Learning and Development to assist in all assets to push to the field, as well as to follow up on the participation of the training tools that have been developed. Follow-up is the key to everything, basically, especially training… INSPECT WHAT YOU EXPECT!

FRANCHISEE BYTES

Yes. As a mentee, I learned the importance of setting personal and career goals and the value of being proactive in addressing challenges quickly. As a mentor, I’ve learned how to help others overcome personal mindset barriers so they can find success on their journeys.

—Keith Johnson, COO/Franchisee, Amazing Food Concepts, 20 Qdoba Mexican Eats, 15 Captain D’s, 1 Epic Wings

Not formally, but I’ve had several high-quality mentors. I’ve learned patience, attention to detail, the value of true partnership, and how to play the long game.

—Mike James, Founder, Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonics, 20 Zaxby’s, 3 Take 5 Oil Changes, and a 53-unit development agreement with 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee

Yes, I have. One of the things I discovered as a mentor is that you learn a lot from your mentee. I don’t think everyone realizes that when they decide to go into being a mentor.

—Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly

Not formally. However, over the years, I have built relationships with many industry veterans who have given me priceless advice. I would certainly be eager to be a mentor to someone else now.

—Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger

Antonio McBroom has been my mentor for many years and taught me three essential keys to my success. First, focus on the who, not the how. If you surround yourself with the right people, the how will come naturally. Hand in hand with that lesson is that you can’t do it all by yourself. Be an advocate for what you need and rely on those around you to help. Last, if what you are doing doesn’t bring you joy, don’t do it. Pursue ventures you have a passion for because it makes every day of work feel rewarding.

—Phillip Scotton, COO, Primo Partners, 23 Ben & Jerry’s, 2 Starbucks

Not formally. However, I believe in constant learning and evolving through the process. The easiest way to learn is through people who have done it before.

—Nadeem Saleem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 207 Papa Johns

No, although that is arguably why I have gotten to where I am. I don’t think I knew a single business owner growing up, and so I experienced a lot of pushback when I opened up about my goals. If I followed the advice of most of my mentors, I would probably be a doctor or a lawyer right now.

—Milo Leakehe, Managing Partner, Imbue Capital, 3 Crumbl Cookies, 1 PayMore Stores, 1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1 Rolling Suds, 1 Solve Pest Pros

I have had plenty of mentors over my career and have learned most of the attributes I carry today. I was also a mentor for a local children’s home for teenage kids, and that was an amazing experience in humility and care.

—Bill Aseere, CEO, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group, 17 Donatos Pizza, 3 Guthrie’s Chicken, 2 Whit’s Frozen Custard

I’ve been lucky enough to partner with a lifelong family friend, Ron Oberg, in both Freddy’s and 7 Brew. He has given me incredible opportunities and taught me more than I could’ve ever imagined about business.

—Alex Carney, Vice President/Franchisee, TR Hospitality Group, 11 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, three 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee