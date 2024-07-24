Trio To Build Smalls Sliders Units in Alabama

Jason Owenby, Kevin Kynerd, and Travis Meyer agreed to build eight Smalls Sliders restaurants in northern Alabama over the next five years. The first is set to open in 2025.

Owenby, Kynerd and Meyer bring a wealth of expertise to this new venture. The group has an extensive background in contracting and real estate development. As current owners of 20 Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joints, the partners are perfectly positioned to combine their skills and experience to successfully expand Smalls Sliders throughout Alabama.

"Smalls Sliders is a truly unique concept that is revolutionizing the QSR industry," Owenby said. "Having been in the restaurant industry for almost two decades, we knew Smalls Sliders was something special that we wanted to be a part of. We were particularly attracted to the straightforward nature of the concept, with its modular buildout and convenient drive-thru and walk-up options. We are thrilled to be joining the brand during such a promising growth era and can't wait to bring this amazing experience to even more communities."

This agreement strengthens the brand's presence across Alabama. Earlier this summer, Smalls Sliders announced another agreement bringing five restaurants to Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Auburn. Through this latest announcement for the northern part of the state, the ownership group plans to target real estate in Leeds, Trussville, Gardendale, Ironwood, Oxford, Gadsden, Huntsville, Decatur, and Florence.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome this group to our growing Smalls Squad," said Don Crocker, chief development officer of Smalls Sliders. "We've already seen great traction across Alabama and are confident this ownership group will uphold our standards for excellence as we grow into new communities. There is such a high demand for our premium cheeseburger sliders and experienced operators like Jason, Kevin, and Travis are key in our continued expansion."