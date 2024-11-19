WE Foods To Build 20 Huddle House Units

WE Food Enterprises Hospitality Group (WE Foods) inked a 20-unit deal to develop Huddle House restaurants in Texas. The first location is targeted to open by June in Spring, Texas, with three additional openings planned in surrounding areas that month.

Justin Criswell, financial executive and CIO of WE Foods, has more than 20 years of experience in management and corporate finance across diverse industries.

"Our team has extensive experience in the restaurant industry, and we have actively sought the right franchise opportunity for quite some time. The Huddle House franchise team has been exceptional in supporting our vision to bring people together," Criswell said. "Huddle House stood out to us because we aligned with its values and mission. We hope to create a welcoming hub for colleges, local schools, and families while creating meaningful job opportunities for students."

Christian Hanks, another key operator within WE Foods, highlighted the group's attraction to Huddle House for its value, diverse menu, and welcoming community atmosphere.

"My passion lies in delivering outstanding customer experiences that foster a sense of community around our brand. I look forward to cultivating an inviting atmosphere that keeps our customers coming back for more," Hanks said. "I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with Huddle House, a brand that perfectly aligns with my values of quality and community, and I can't wait to contribute to its mission of bringing people together over great food and unforgettable moments."

"We are thrilled to celebrate such a historic win for our brand as we expand our footprint across Texas," said Natalie Hansen, senior director of franchise development with Ascent Hospitality Management, which owns Huddle House. "WE Foods have been exceptional throughout this process and are eager to join the Huddle House family. We know they will be exceptional operators as they bring Huddle House to their desired communities."

"This franchise agreement marks a significant milestone for Huddle House and showcases the success of our development team," said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer at Ascent Development. "WE Foods represents the ideal franchise partner, who is dedicated to operational excellence and committed to creating positive guest experiences. This achievement continues to demonstrate the growing interest from prospective franchisees, and we look forward to more wins ahead."